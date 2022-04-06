Portia Choi a champion for local poets

Since April is National Poetry Month there is no better time to celebrate Portia Choi, Kern County's very own "Poetry Lady."
This energetic, enthusiastic and visionary woman is responsible for many of this month's exciting venues for poets, storytellers, musicians and artists to share their creations with the public.
After a career as a physician in public health, Portia Choi is now dedicated to poetry and peace.
From open mics and websites to peace initiatives and poet laureates, she has been a driving force to promote opportunities for writers and all creative people to have their voices heard in this valley.
Choi has emceed First Friday open mics for many years, first at Russo's Books, and most recently at Dagny's Coffee Co. Folks of all ages and walks of life congregate around 6 p.m., sign up on her clipboard, and take turns standing at the mic to read, sing or show their art to the assembled gathering.
The atmosphere is energized and encouraging. Folks are generous with their applause and stay around afterward to meet and greet each other. New friendships and even romances have been formed at these events.
Choi also spearheaded the creation of KernPoetry.com, a website that keeps tabs on poetry happenings and features photos and interviews of many of the open mic participants. Portia's son, Martin Chang, was one of the original creators of the website, and Chris Nielsen is the current webmaster.
"The Poet's Page" lists the bios of over 20 local poets. The website also features the poetry of Helen Shanley, a beloved Bakersfield poet and mentor to Choi and many other writers.
It was Choi who had the idea that Kern County should have a poet laureate. She approached the Arts Council of Kern, and they solicited applications and chose winners.
She told The Californian in 2016 that having a poet laureate "lets not only Kern County know, but the state and (country) know ... that Kern County values poetry, and that poetry is a very vital force in Kern County."
Don Thompson, a Buttonwillow resident and author of over a dozen poetry chapbooks, was the first poet laureate in 2016.
Matthew Woodman of the Cal State Bakersfield's English Department is our current poet laureate, and the person behind creating the CSUB anthologies "Writing the Drought," "Writing Work," "Writing Sound," "Writing Flora and Fauna" and "Writing Fields."
This April he is working on the new anthology "Writing COVID."
Choi joined a panel of peacemakers in Bakersfield College's United Nations International Day of Peace 2021, where she read her poem, "Longing for Peace."
Choi's experiences as a child refugee during the Korean War shaped her collection "Sungsook: Korean War Poems." She fled with her mother and sister on foot, walking for miles to escape the fighting. Her father managed to leave the country and spent the war years in the United States, where he studied to become a minister. With the help of missionaries, he sent his family food, warm clothing and other essentials in greatly needed care packages. They finally were able to join their father in the United States when she was 8.
She has shared many of the poems from "Sungsook" at various peace events, and served as a guest speaker at last month's Writers of Kern Spring Conference.
With so many accomplishments already under her belt, it will be exciting to see what ideas are yet to come from Bakersfield's beloved "Poetry Lady."
Carla Joy Martin is a poet, piano instructor and artist who has resided in Bakersfield for the past 35 years. Her first poetry chapbook, "A Kaleidoscope of Love," is available on Amazon.