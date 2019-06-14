Since 2011, Ron Saylor has been performing a unique kind of close-up magic in Bakersfield. Bringing award-winning magicians from around the world to town, the local magician has built a following for his Celebrities of Magic series, which will celebrate its 100th show on Monday.
For the performance, Saylor is bringing back some favorites — Ariann Black, Losander and Steve Owens — two of whom helped kick off the magic series.
"When I started this series back in 2011, I called on my friends to get this show going," Saylor said. "I approached my Vegas friends," which included Black and Losander, both of whom were based in Sin City at the time.
"I said, 'This is absolutely the beginning stages. We can't pay much. Would you mind helping me out?'"
Saylor said he's thrilled to have the three magicians back for this special anniversary show.
"There was no doubt in my mind I was going to ask them to come back. And for what they're worth this time."
The local magician didn't set out to become a magic impresario. He was busy enough performing 200 shows a year, including public performances, weddings and private and corporate events in town and beyond.
He said, "I never thought of myself as a producer. ... I was at a (local) theater that has come and gone and they asked about a monthly show and I said, 'No. I would not want to see me every month and I don't want to get to the place where I can't fill your theater.'"
After the suggestion to invite another performer to take part, the idea for the series was born.
"To my surprise, everybody said yes," he said of reaching out to his fellow magicians. "They said, 'Create the theater and we’ll be there.'"
After the first few shows elsewhere, the series found a home at the Gaslight Melodrama, where Saylor had previously performed.
"I think it's the perfect venue for this style show," Saylor said of the Gaslight. "There's not a bad seat in the house. It's fantastic, the interactivity is wonderful."
Since 2011, a variety of magicians have performed including Jonathan Pendragon, Jeff McBride, Kevin James, Scott Pepper, the Bornsteins, Rob Watkins and David and Leeman, the magical duo that made it to the season 9 finals of "America's Got Talent."
In each of the six-show seasons presented twice a year, there has been a little something for fans of all sorts of magic.
"I'm giving the overall package," Saylor said. "Everyone gets to see their favorite style of magic sometime in the season."
Even in the midst of the 17th season, Saylor has acts booked through next February into the 19th season.
The 100th show on Monday will be a special one, emceed by Saylor, with each of the three acts performing at least 30-minute sets. There will also be a memory lane video presentation about the series, presidential citations from the Society of American Magicians and International Brotherhood of Magicians as well as some treats.
"We’re providing champagne, cake and sparkling cider for all attendees as well. I’ve encouraged the audience to show up in white tie and tails but jeans are OK, too."
Looking ahead, the magician is excited to keep bringing quality entertainment to local audiences.
"Season tickets are always available. The box office is always open. Life is good."
