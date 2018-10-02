Gregory Popovich's name might be in the title of his show but as far as he's concerned, he is not the star of it.
"This is a very unique show where the real star is the kitty cats and dogs adopted from shelters across the country," Popovich said.
The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater returns to the Fox Theater on Saturday afternoon, with animals from Kern County Animal Services making an appearance before the show for a special Adopt-A-Thon event.
The show might focus more on the impressive pets but let's not forget about the man who taught them all their tricks.
In the show, Popovich leads a menagerie of more than 30 animals — 12 cats, 10 dogs, birds and mice among them. The furry cast members perform in sketches that put them in humanlike situations, such as catching a train at the station or sitting in a classroom. There are also eight humans in the show.
"There is human talent and pet talent," Popovich said. "The audience decides who is more talented."
Popovich, who is originally from Kiev, Ukraine, has been a circus performer since he was 12 years old, born into a circus family. Before starting his own show, he juggled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Now, he is based in Las Vegas, where he performs regularly and lives with his family and pets.
Animals have always been an important part of Popovich's life, so naturally he would find a way to work them into his act.
"My slogan is animals are people too," he said. "I try to send a message to people to respect pets."
When he lived in the Soviet Union, he said, there weren't animal shelters like there are in the United States. He wanted to adopt the animals who had been surrendered by owners or picked up off the streets.
Because many of the animals might have had a rough start to life, training them to perform is all about gaining their trust, Popovich said.
"It takes months to build communication between me and the pet," he said. "They will play with me when they trust me."
Training requires a different approach depending on the animal, he said. While dogs are eager to please their owners and can follow directions by voice, cats kind of follow their own lead.
Dogs "want to do things for you," he said. "Cats are very independent animals. I have to look for a natural ability of whatever cats want to do themselves. As soon as I find out what they like to do, I create something based on their habits."
Popovich said his show doesn't tour much, but when it does the pets travel in comfort, inside a special trailer with air conditioning, heating, water and other amenities.
"They have windows, always looking out at what's outside," he said. "The dogs are so happy. It's fun for them."
Anyone who saw the Comedy Pet Theater show last time it was in town will want to check out the new material Popovich has added since then.
For pet owners who are inspired by the show to teach Fluffy or Spike some tricks at home, Popovich has two books, "Doggy Gone Good: A Master's Guide to Teaching Manners, Tricks and Healthy Habits" and "You CAN Train Your Cat: Secrets of a Master Cat Trainer."
The performance is fun for animal lovers of every age but for Popovich, it's more than just a good time.
"I explain how important it is to help local animal shelters," Popovich said. Shelter pets "are very talented, very smart, very cute. If after my show, someone adopts an animal, I feel like they got my message."
With KCAS on hand before the show, adopting a new friend should be easy.
