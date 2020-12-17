With just one weekend standing between them and Christmas, this is crucial gift-shopping time for procrastinators. Even if you missed out on the pop-ups earlier this month, you've got a couple of options on Saturday, both conveniently located downtown.
The Kitchen is hosting a mini pop-up with a few vendors specializing in different fields. Local jewelry designer Cortnie Enns will be there with her Tiny Particles of Light pieces. Stylist Josette Kouyomjian will be on hand with her business Number 46, through which she sells curated vintage apparel and accessories as offers sustainable style boxes as well as personal styling services.
Oleander + Palm, aka Jeran McConnel, will be at the pop-up with her thrifted treasures and haute home goods. Rustic Signs will also take part in the pop-up.
Along with tastings, San Rucci Winery will have wine for sale as well as two holiday packs ($100). Each box features the winery's sparkling wine and two other selections, packaged festively.
The event also includes The Kitchen's parking lot wine sale. Sommelier Jeramy Brown is clearing out the cellars, offering wines perfect for last-minute gifts in a variety of price ranges.
Attendees and budding oenophiles can also learn more about the Pairings wine service, which offers a selection of curated wines that members preview at tastings held each month. Based on their preferences, they select some of those wines to take home.
Wines highlighted on Saturday will be available for all to purchase, with pricing varying for nonmembers. Those who want the gift and wrapping taken care of can pick up the Pairings' grab and go wine gift ($48), which includes a bottle of Sonoma County chardonnay and a Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon.
The mini pop-up will run from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
Those seeking more local gift ideas can stop in at The Shoppe, also located downtown. Artist and business owner Nanette Bonilla opened the multiuse space this summer in part to help showcase other local creatives.
Having hosted a number of pop-up events, including last weekend, the shop is also open for limited hours when Bonilla is on site.
Vendors include Valley Candle Co. (candles), Vibe Stitch (hats), Quartz Trading Co. (natural CBD products), The Orange Cactus (digitally designed giclée prints, stationery and other paper goods), Lottie B (leather earrings), Neon Badass (leather and metal handmade jewelry), Art by Alex G (visual arts), That Beard Stuff (beard care products), Kinley M. Designs (locally themed apparel and home goods) and many more.
Shoppers, take note: The operation is Venmo only. Tags display the QR codes and Venmo accounts of vendors where payment can be made. If you don't already have the app, download it and set up your payment info before heading out.
The Shoppe will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 900 24th St., Suite 110.