No offense, Valley Plaza, but we'll leave the mall experience in the 1980s.
Of course the creators behind Neighborhood Pop Shop, which launches Saturday in downtown Bakersfield, aren't looking to throw any local boutiques or chain stores under the style bus. Instead they aim to offer a unique event that will bring makers/creatives together with those seeking a more personal shopping experience.
"Nothing takes the place of human connection with the brand," said Josie Kouyomjian, who came up with the pop-up with partner Jennifer Sanderson.
With 25 years of retail experience, including operating local boutique Tangerine, Kouyomjian said she's always enjoyed connecting people with emerging brands.
She said, "As a shop owner, my greatest joy was curating small designers, bringing attention to them."
This pop-up shop came about when Sanderson reached out to Kouyomjian while developing an event for her business, Venue Unknown, which produces pop-up culinary adventures. The pair were interested in combining their talents but not locking into a permanent setup.
Both have extensive experience with brick-and-mortar operations — Kouyomjian with Tangerine and Sanderson with Valentien Wine Bar and Restaurant — and now run businesses that don't require a set location — Kouyomjian with Number46, a sustainable styling business, and Sanderson with Venue Unknown.
Thus the idea of a one-day shopping experience bringing out brands and makers that aren't readily available in other retail outlets.
"The collective is the way to go," Kouyomjian said. "Part of our message is that we're stronger together as a group, to shine a light on talent."
"That's why we decided to call it Neighborhood Pop Shop," Sanderson said. "These little pockets of coolness, independent vendors. We call our vendors neighbors. We want to highlight not just local makers and brands, but to see people interact with brands."
One of those makers is Jeran McConnel, whose business is Oleander + Palm.
"I feel privileged that we get to do this. A brick-and-mortar (for me) it's not practical and it's not necessary."
McConnel will offer a mix of handcrafted and thrifted items that she'll sell out of her 1948 Kit Companion travel trailer.
She agreed with Kouyomjian and Sanderson about strength in numbers.
"Everything that you do, especially in this creative world, have to be collaborative. The opportunity to connect with other creatives is the push you need sometimes."
These "neighbors" are mostly local makers, selected with an eye for quality craftsmanship as well as ethically made and eco-friendly items.
Popping up on Saturday are Orange Cactus (paper and home goods and accessories), Hay! Straws, artist Yvonne Cavanagh, local designer Amanda Shay, jewelry designers Tiny Particles of Light and Kelley Jewelry, Tysa Designs (apparel), brand-new clothing and accessory brand 1212 Design, Bakersfield Modern (midcentury modern and vintage furniture and more), Quartz Trading Co. (CBD bath bombs and products), Lucky 33 (fashion and jewelry), BOHO Sling (bags and carryalls made with repurposed fabrics), Lou + Lola (children's wear), thrift store Throwback Junction, Cypress & Palm (handcrafted home decor), Sincerely Constance (vintage clothing), thrift business B. Vivacious and KR Woodworks (unique, handcrafted wood items).
AJ Brewer, who music fans will know as one half of Soul Chance, will double up, presenting his own AJ’s Men’s Vintage as well as spinning vinyl for Going Underground Records.
Food will be available from The Kitchen, Franco Baked, We Be Grubbin’ and Luv Spun Floss.
Attendees can try their hand at getting creative themselves with a maker’s station by Jocelyn Dimaya. Those needing to work out the tension of the week can enjoy a yoga session with Tara Delis and Inner Bodyworks. Anyone who wants to commemorate the day can snap pics in the photo booth designed by Mike Gamboa of Acme Signs.
VIPs can chill in the lounge designed by Bakersfield Modern with wine from San Rucci Winery.
All who attend will receive a shopping tote bag and can take part in vendor giveaways. They'll also be given a map listing all the participants along with their websites and/or social media handles so people can look them up later — and follow.
Kouyomjian said, "We'll be gone by Sunday, but these brands will be around."
Of course, even though this is a one-day shop, it's not a one-off event. The pair are already planning a second pop-up in April at another location in Bakersfield.
"We hope to do them in Bakersfield at least twice a year," Sanderson said. "Other quarters we'll visit other cities or towns."
