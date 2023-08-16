Although it's not difficult to appreciate good poetry, trying your hand at it doesn't feel as simple. Poet and author Matthew Woodman will guide writers in an exploration of poetry for the monthly meeting of the Writers of Kern on Saturday.
Woodman will present "The Poetries of Inner Geographies: Exploring the Self through Weather and Land," a guided lecture, workshop, and reading. Through the session, he will show writers how poets have "combined the internal, reflective process of self-analysis and understanding with the external, seemingly objective world of weather and landscape."
Participants will leave the workshop with a draft of a poem that combines these internal and external elements to capture a sense of their self and their lived experience, according to a news release.
Woodman was named the 2018-2023 Kern County poet laureate and currently teaches English at Cal State Bakersfield where he received an outstanding lecturer award in 2018. His poems, stories and essays have appeared in publications including Puerto del Sol, Sonora Review, Hawai’i Review, Fourteen Hills, Catamaran and The Moth.
The Writers of Kern meeting starts with breakfast at 8:45 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $25, $20 for members. RSVP at writersofkern.com.