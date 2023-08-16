Although it's not difficult to appreciate good poetry, trying your hand at it doesn't feel as simple. Poet and author Matthew Woodman will guide writers in an exploration of poetry for the monthly meeting of the Writers of Kern on Saturday.

Woodman will present "The Poetries of Inner Geographies: Exploring the Self through Weather and Land," a guided lecture, workshop, and reading. Through the session, he will show writers how poets have "combined the internal, reflective process of self-analysis and understanding with the external, seemingly objective world of weather and landscape."

