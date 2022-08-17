Poetry focus of Writers of Kern workshop

If poetry is your style, head to the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.
If poetry is your style, head to the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.
Author Cyn Bermudez will host the workshop "Stories in Verse: Building Stories in Tiny Spaces" as part of the monthly gathering.
Focusing on poetry as a narrative technique and method for storytelling, the discussion will include novels-in-verse, prose poetry and the narrative poem.
Participants will read and discuss the vignette as well as read, write and discuss different examples of narrative poetry.
They will learn how to build worlds and characters in this compact form and discover how to incorporate sensory detail to create unforgettable characters.
Bermudez is a California-based author, poet and artist. Her books include the "Brothers" series, "And the Moon Follows" and "The Dragons Club." She writes in various genres including science fiction, fantasy, weird and horror.
Her short stories, poetry and art have been published in various literary journals, magazines and anthologies. She is an active member of her local writing community and enjoys other creative outlets like photography, sketching, digital art and painting.
Visit her website www.cynbermudez.com for more information.
The Writers of Kern meeting will be held in person at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $18, $15 for members; available at eventbrite.com.
