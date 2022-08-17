 Skip to main content
Poetry focus of Writers of Kern workshop

Cyn Bermudez

Author Cyn Bermudez will host a workshop at the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Cyn Bermudez

If poetry is your style, head to the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.

Author Cyn Bermudez will host the workshop "Stories in Verse: Building Stories in Tiny Spaces" as part of the monthly gathering.

