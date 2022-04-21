Plein Air festival hits the streets

Half a dozen artists fanned out across downtown Bakersfield Thursday in a special, short-deadline phase of the Plein Air Painting Festival.
Their assignment, coordinated by the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, was to hit the streets starting at noon and return 5½ hours later with artwork ready for sale.
If that sounds easy, it wasn't.
Thousand Oaks artist Ariah Boyce, normally a creator of seascapes, had never painted in an alley before. And yet there he was at 1 p.m. sketching out a view of Wall Street looking east toward Guthrie's Alley Cat.
Boyce said he chose that location because of the corner's shapes, harmonies of color and the way shadows fell upon the alley. He also liked the way the assignment had taken him outside his comfort zone.
"That's what painting's all about," Boyce said.
Riverside artist Durre Waseem chose to paint the patriotic Statue of Liberty mural at the southeast corner of 20th and Eye streets. It was her second time participating in the festival, the first being in 2019, and it struck her as challenging because of the short amount of time allowed to complete Thursday's work.
Earlier in the festival she had painted one scene downtown and three others featuring the Kern River Canyon.
"Every city should have such events," Waseem said. She added that she was impressed by all the murals downtown: "That means that the city has good taste and appreciation for art."
Local artist Art Sherwyn decided to set up his easel and pastels on 18th street looking east toward F Street. The location meant he didn't have to lug around his gear with a recently injured back.
The artwork he ended up creating was notable partly because it contained trees that didn't actually exist. Sherwyn said he added them in because, for years, the locations he was choosing to depict ended up "making all the decisions," which took away too much of his fun.
"This is me," he said of the work he created Thursday. "For God's sake, it's about time."
The festival continues at 4 p.m. Saturday with Spring Soiree at the Gardens at Monji, 9401 Shellabarger Road, where for an entry fee of $80, there will be appetizers, an open bar, art sales and a silent auction of artworks produced during the event.