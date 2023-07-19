If Andrea Hansen has her way, Books in Motion will eventually cover the entire county.
"Our goal is to be in every (Kern County) library," said Hansen, president of Kern Dance Alliance, which puts on the program. "We want to be in every branch. I want to go to Frazier Park, to Kern River Valley. Every child in this community deserves an opportunity to participate in Books in Motion."
That's not such a tall order. The award-nominated, summer reading program program, now in its seventh year, will hold events in 16 of the county's 22 library branches as well as the Shafter Library and Learning Center before it concludes Aug. 5.
And the initiative that uses dance to promote literacy in chlldren in the early stages (K-3rd grade) is already off to a great start.
"It's our biggest year yet," Hansen said. "We launched with 1,000 (attendees) in our first week, with 258 at the Southwest Library alone."
These Books in Motion events offer fun for all ages watching a dance routine inspired by a well-known children's book and performed by one of seven local dance groups. Then it becomes interactive as dancers teach children a short dance that coincides with the book’s theme. Participants are then able to create a craft to promote role playing. After filling out an assessment about the event with their parent, children are offered a free book to take home for their own library.
My dad is quick to point out every year — he’s always in awe of the program — that what strikes him most is the family interaction.
"Children get up and dance with the dancers. Parents watching their children dance is the sweetest thing ever."
Working on a craft and an assessment and then walking out together with that free book shows what bonding can happen in an hour, Hansen said.
Local dance artists taking part this year are Aloha Entertainment by Polynesian Spice, Bakersfield City Ballet, Heather Benes and the East Kern RagTag Revels, McLaughlin Dance Collective, Spotlight Academy of the Arts, Spotlight Dance Academy and J and M Dance Center out of Tehachapi.
"We just have these incredible dance artists in our community. One of my favorite things about KDA is seeing dancers using talents beyond the stage, to encourage kids to read or learn math.
"Children act in these shows and seeing them understand the role that they're playing beyond performing is really special. Watching them continue to rise to the occasion is wonderful."
Books in Motion also features some bilingual performances and American Sign Language (ASL) services hosted by the Independent Living Center of Kern County.
Hansen said the center was willing to provide ASL for all the performances but, as so many arts projects go, it comes down to funding.
"I said, 'Let's start with nine. Next year I will ask for more funding.' I'm already writing grants for next year."
The program is funded by a mix of grants, sponsorships from the Arts Council of Kern County, California Arts Council, Chevron, Kern Family Health Care, Junior League of Bakersfield, Robert Grimm Family Foundation, 23ABC and the Wonderful Co. as well as private donors.
Since its inception in 2016, Books in Motion has reached over 8,000 children and has given away nearly 4,500 free books.
Of the 31 performances this year, 20 remain with stops all around the county. Visit kerndance.org/BIM for more details.
Stefani Dias