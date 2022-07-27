 Skip to main content
Play it cool at CALM's Ice Cream Zoofari

As 100-plus-degree days continue in Bakersfield, we could all use a little break — including the animals. On Aug. 20, California Living Museum will host the Ice Cream Zoofari, offering cool treats for guests and its wildlife residents.

This is the 14th year CALM has held the event that helps everyone beat the heat temporarily with an ice-cold snack.

