Play it cool at CALM's Ice Cream Zoofari

As 100-plus-degree days continue in Bakersfield, we could all use a little break — including the animals. On Aug. 20, California Living Museum will host the Ice Cream Zoofari, offering cool treats for guests and its wildlife residents.
This is the 14th year CALM has held the event that helps everyone beat the heat temporarily with an ice-cold snack.
Attendees will be able to enjoy their choice of a build-your-own ice cream sundae, cone, fruit bar or root "bear" float.
Throughout the evening, CALM staff will present zoosicles — frozen fruits or healthy treats set in ice — for the bears, mountain lion, California condors and others to enjoy.
Interested businesses or individuals can sponsor a zoosicle for $150, requesting the bears, mountain lion/bobcat or donkeys/pony.
Sponsors will be thanked on CALM's social media pages and a special sign will be displayed at the event.
The deadline to be a zoosicle sponsor is Aug. 12. Email zoo manager Lana Fain at Lafain@kern.org for more information.
Along with a treat and access to the zoo, admission includes free rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad and games to play.
The Dixie Nuts Dixieland jazz band, back by popular demand, will also perform.
The Ice Cream Zoofari runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).
Admission is $15, $12 for children 3 to 12. CALM members pay $10, $8 for children.
All proceeds will benefit CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.
For more information, visit calmzoo.org or call 661-872-2256.