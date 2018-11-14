Parents who want to feel like superheroes to their preschoolers need to note two days: Feb. 19, when "PJ Masks Live: Save the Day!" comes to Rabobank Theater, and this Friday, when tickets go on sale for the show.
The show is the latest from "PJ Masks Live!," the hit live musical production from Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room, based on eOne’s top-rated animated series "PJ Masks," which airs daily on Disney Junior. This production features the preschool superheroes including Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, along with and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand-new music and a whole new adventure.
Tickets, ranging from $29.50 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rabobank Theater box office, 1001 Truxtun Ave., and online at AXS.com.
The show is at 6 p.m. Feb. 19. For more information, visit www.pjmaskslive.com.
