From the small screen to the stage, the superheroes of "PJ Masks" are back in the all-new show “PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” coming Tuesday to Rabobank Theater.
The production is the latest based on the popular animated series from Entertainment One (eOne) that airs daily on Disney Junior. The show follows pre-school superheroes Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, aka Connor, Amaya and Greg, who put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets to fight crime at night so it won't ruin people's days. They're aided in their quest by the addition of PJ Robot, who was created by one of the Villains but joined the superhero team. Just as the character was added to the show on season two, he is new to the musical production.
They all face off against the Villains in capers set to toe-tapping tunes.
Tickets are on sale now for Tuesday's show at axs.com. For more information on the show, visit pjmaskslive.com.
