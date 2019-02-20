Somebody out there may have a case of the Mondays, but it's not Piff the Magic Dragon. With the endurance of a mythical creature, the comedy magician performs in Las Vegas during the week before hitting the road for weekends of his Lucky Dragon Tour, which stops in Bakersfield on Friday at the Fox Theater.
Of course, to hear him talk, Piff, who was born John van der Put, may sound like he's a bit downtrodden, but that's part of his draw. The grumpy-sounding performer who dons a full, shiny dragon suit touts himself as the "loser of 'America's Got Talent'" on the poster for his current tour. (He reached the finals in NBC show's 10th season.)
It was following the loss that the magician stepped up his touring. Along with performing at venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe and the O2 in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia, he's continued his Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Casino. He now performs about 250 shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre, which the casino renamed from Bugsy's Cabaret (honoring mobster Bugsy Siegel).
With tour dates both national and international, Piff stays busy, which is exactly how he likes it.
He said, "I love it, doing shows. I got into show business to do shows. The more shows I can do the happier I am."
Accompanying him for the Bakersfield show are Mr. Piffles, the "World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua," and Jade Simone the showgirl.
"She's a genuine Las Vegas showgirl," he said. "She's a rare breed; they're dying out."
With so many shows, as well as television ("Penn & Teller: Fool Us") and YouTube videos, it's possible people may think they're familiar with some of the magician's tricks. He said that he's hit a groove of incorporating new tricks when necessary.
"It’s like a band," he said of fans' interests going into his show. "They want to hear the classics but they also want to hear new stuff. We do a mix of both."
Audience participation also keeps the act lively, he said.
"When we have somebody on stage, it’s never the same twice."
Despite engaging in a huge amount of improv every night, depending on the assistants pulled from the crowd, Piff said he's often asked if he has plants in the audience.
"People say, 'You must have hired these people.'"
And while some performers would fear when things go wrong with someone helping out, Piff relishes the chaos of small disasters.
"It happens all the time. That's what makes it so funny. I think it makes it more fun."
All jokes aside, the magician appreciates all of his fans.
In addition to a "private party" pre-show meet and greet experience — which includes a one-on-one magic trick, photo opportunity with either Piff or Mr. Piffles ("They mainly want the dog," he said) and a signed poster — Piff said he stays after his performance to meet the rest of his fans.
"Everyone who comes to the show is just as important."
Above all, Piff wants everyone to have a good time and enjoys the tricks and the jokes with fellow fans.
"Mainly I just want people to have a good time. ... Now everyone is so angry at each other because of the current political climate. I got into the business to make people laugh and to make people happy and that’s what I want people to take away from it."
