As we move into November, you will hear the term like “No Shave November,” where men can take a month off from shaving or “Movember” where men grow a mustache or beard all in the name of bringing awareness to men’s health care. Men will typically bypass going to the doctor until there is something that is really running them down or their love one insists on them going in or else.
That can have deadly consequences in the case of prostate cancer, which is the second-leading cause of death among men. On Nov. 10, Bakersfield is having its first-ever prostate cancer 5K run/walk at Cal State Bakersfield. An organization called ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer has run/walks around the country to bring awareness about prostate cancer in local communities and to help raise funds for much needed research to help end prostate cancer for future generations.
Even with more open talk about the disease, most men continue to keep it in the shadows because of potential side effects from the treatment. I am a firm believer in proactive care; that developed more than 35 years ago when my father passed away from metastatic prostate cancer. I was 21 when he died and the last three months he was in so much pain that they could not control it with any medication.
Seven years ago this past July, I had surgery to remove my prostate due to cancer. I caught it at a very early stage due to yearly checkups and the PSA test that came about due to research.
God gave me a second chance that my father didn’t have and I have not put that to waste. I have continued to keep up on the latest research and techniques for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. I take any opportunity to speak to men about questions they may have regarding prostate cancer issues.
Along with holding run/walk events around the country, ZERO also works to keep prostate cancer a top priority when it comes to funding on the national level. I have wanted to do something in Bakersfield to help benefit the men in our community with their health care, and ZERO is a perfect fit.
The committee for the upcoming 5K run/walk has been working hard to get the word out to the community. We’re hoping that you will consider participating and being a part of something special.
That man in your life may need a nudge to attend, so women I am counting on you for assistance if needed to get them out to the event. There will be several booths displaying various information from early detection to various procedures and recovery options for all levels of treatment.
There are many ways you can participate from running a 5K or taking a leisurely stroll and walking the 2K or 5K course. If that is more than you would like to tackle, just come out and cheer those who trying to get the best time on the course. Please go online to zeroprostatecancerrun.org/bakersfield for more information. If you have questions regarding prostate cancer, go the ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer’s website where there is a wealth of information. ZERO wants every man to know that they are not alone in their fight and that they are there to help.
— Leonard Zasoski Jr. is the chairman of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.