Tehachapi is ready again to usher in fall this weekend with its annual Apple Festival. Set over two days, the gathering in downtown Tehachapi promises fun for the whole family.
According to festival promoter Linda Carhart of Our Hope Chest, doing business as Tehachapi Apple Festival, this year's event will be even bigger and better than last year, when it drew a crowd of more than 20,000.
"There is new growth, not only in the activities to be offered, but in the amount of vendors as well," said Carhart, adding that the event, now in its sixth year, will see more vendor participation, up from 74 to 100.
In order to accommodate the growth spurt, Carhart said the festival will extend its reach farther, starting at the Tehachapi Railroad Depot located on Tehachapi Boulevard and traveling up Green Street, past the Tehachapi Museum and into the cul-de-sac of the housing area.
There are plenty of activities to keep children busy including carnival games, virtual reality and glider plane experiences, petting zoo, robotics demo, wiggle car races, puppet shows and face painting.
Carhart said the kid zone and bounce houses are favored by the children, but the adults seemed to appreciate the safety and comfort of exploring the intimate festival setting the most.
Other favorites include the apple pie eating contest, to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, as well as the Lions Club apple drop, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday for a chance to win a 50/50 drawing.
"Come up to Tehachapi where the air is fresh and clean as we are offering lots of family fun at the Apple Festival," Carhart said.
A full schedule of events can be found at tehachapiapplefestival.com under the Kid's Carnival tab. More information can also be found by visiting the website or by emailing applefest18@gmail.com.
