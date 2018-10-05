The annual St. George Greek Food Festival kicked off Friday night.
The big draw is the food, and that’s well represented this year. Along with the barbecue options, pastries, falafel, pastitsio (creamy meat pasta), loukoumades (honeyed doughnuts), gyros and more, there are a couple of fresh options, including lamb and a pita platter.
The festival runs 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave.
