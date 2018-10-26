From reading The Californian’s classified advertising section, it appears some people in Bakersfield have a grave problem.
They have purchased gravesites in local cemeteries and, for one reason or another, they no longer want them. They are looking to sell and willing to make a deal.
Talking to sellers, funeral industry representatives and a cemetery plot broker, there seems to be a variety of reasons why people want to resell a gravesite.
The most common is that the owner wants to be cremated after death, rather than “traditionally” buried. According to the National Funeral Directors Association’s 2018 report, the cremation rate is predicted to reach 53.5 percent this year, with a forecast that the national cremation rate will reach 80 percent by 2035.
And, like Jim and Brenda Donohue, who are trying to unload their “lawn crypt” in Hillcrest Memorial Park for $6,500, sellers have moved from Bakersfield. Jim, who retired from PG&E, and Brenda, who worked for Safeway, have moved to Arkansas to live close to family, enjoy the plentiful nearby lakes, and breathe in the clean air.
Fred Nelson recently moved his parents into an assisted living complex and is selling their “stacked” space in Greenlawn Memorial Park for $4,600. Nelson, who said he was told the present value of the plot is $5,600, explained his parents now want to be cremated.
Gary Chanley explained he held his grandmother’s power of attorney when she died in 2016. His grandfather had died years earlier and wanted to be cremated, with his ashes interred on a family ranch in Frazier Park. According to his grandmother’s wishes, her ashes were interred in the same location. Now Chanley wants to sell the couple’s two burial plots in Hillcrest Cemetery for $6,895. He was told the current value is $14,000.
Nelson, Chanley and the Donohues fit the most common profiles of sellers: people who have moved, changed their minds, or inherited plots that they now want to unload.
Whether they contain just a few lines of type, or they scream at you with color photos and big lettering, the nearly daily newspaper ads that appear under “Burial Needs” fascinate with what might be an interesting or bizarre story prompting a sale.
Was there a messy divorce and the ex-wife recoils at the idea of spending an eternity next to the bum? Has a family fallen onto hard times? Or is the story just downright weird? With a little bit of an imagination, reading “Burial Needs” ads can be intriguing.
Take, for example, the ad for “possibly the best” crypt still available in the Historic Union Cemetery Mausoleum. The ad boasted that the crypt, which is selling for $4,275, had “never been used.”
Used? Who sells a used crypt? Better yet, who buys one? It turned out that the seller is Bruce Ioppini, who has worked for a lifetime in the local funeral business. He bought the crypt years ago, but now wants to be buried in a family plot along the coast.
Although the crypt he is selling has never been occupied, it turns out it’s legal to sell a “previously occupied” crypt. Perhaps the dearly departed settled on a resting place in Bakersfield. But later, family members move to another city and want to take Mom along.
Loren Bayer, a cemetery plot broker in Apple Valley, says selling used crypts “is not unusual, but you have to disclose that to the buyer. There may be some resistance, particularly in ethnic groups, or with individuals who might be superstitious.”
As with most real estate deals, "location, location, location" seems to be a factor in pitching a plot to buyers. Most ads tout such amenities as shade trees and views, which is odd since grave dwellers should be beyond sweating or popping up to take a look.
But, beware. Reselling a cemetery plot sounds a lot easier than it really is. The sale is not a typical real estate transaction. What is being sold is the “right” to be buried in a grave, not the land, itself. Sellers interviewed for this story said few people seem interested in buying. Broker Bayer added that it can take months, maybe even years to sell a grave.
“Reselling cemetery plots can be complicated. And there are many scams out there,” Bayer said, explaining dishonest people may try to sell occupied graves, or they may lack the legal authority to sell.
Sandy Moffett at Greenlawn explained her company for a fee will assist people wishing to sell and transfer deeds.
“If an owner has no need/desire to keep the interment right to their plot, we let them know that they can list it in the newspaper, Craigslist, eBay, etc.,” she said. “We also give them the current price that the interment location would be sold for.
“Once they have determined an asking price and found a buyer, we begin the deed transfer process. Both buyer and seller should be present, but if that is not possible due to distance or illness, etc., the documents can be taken care of with the help of a notary.”
“We have a very old property,” said Catherine Vasquez, family coordinator at the Historic Union Cemetery, where many of the city’s pioneers are buried. She explained children may have moved away and gravesites left unclaimed and empty. When families wish to sell the unoccupied graves, staff will help with the paperwork and transfers.
“When we can, we want to help,” said Griselda Hurtado, Union’s cemetery manager. This help may include transferring a donated gravesite to a family in need.
Bayer noted that few cemeteries will buy back unwanted plots or crypts. After all, cemeteries are in the business of selling plots.
But when an owner wants to sell, the process should begin with contacting the cemetery and determining restrictions and values, he said.
“Cemetery sales people are indoctrinated to over-value property,” he cautioned. “It goes something like this: An owner or their children will come in and be told that because of inflation, the older properties are ‘like gold’ — they are valued at far more than the original price. So, the seller will think they can make money even if they discount the price, say by 30 percent.
“When a potential buyer comes out to look at the plot, a cemetery sales person will offer to show them the location. During the viewing, the potential buyer will be told that lower-cost plots are available in the cemetery’s ‘new section.’ It’s just a way to troll for buyers.”
But if you are patient and not greedy, owners may be able to resell unwanted cemetery plots and buyers may be able to get a real bargain, Bayer said.
Dianne Hardisty can be contacted by emailing dhardisty123@gmail.com.
Yea, I'm among those with a plot to sell. I recall a rather bizarre conversation years ago with Dad who claimed we had two extra plots when in fact it turned out we had one left. He wanted us to buy more so we could all be planted in the same cemetery next to him, mom and our paternal grandparents with a caveat. He didn't want his son-in-law next to Mom and otherwise outlined how we should be arranged. My sister, brother and I looked at each other and said, "nonsense." My sis is the widow of a marine, My brother and i are both vets ourselves, we're all going to the Bakersfield National Cemetery, and, yes, we'll be cremated so that leaves that one extra plot at Greenlawn North to unload.
