Prepare for acrobatic mastery to take center stage when the Peking Acrobats play the Fox Theater.
Performing Jan. 26, the troupe is part of the time-honored Chinese tradition, rooted in centuries of history and folk art.
Acrobats uphold this rich tradition and integrate 21st century technology to bring it to new technical heights.
The New York Post's Clive Barnes wrote of the act in 2021, "The Peking Acrobats (are) pushing the envelope of human possibility," combining agility and grace in remarkable feats of "pure artistry."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show is at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $24 to $42, are on sale now at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
