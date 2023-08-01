Shelters comedy

Friends of Kern County Animal Shelters and Rescues is hosting Comedy for a Cause on Sept. 9 at World Records with the Raise The Woof comedy group. The event aims to raise funds to aid local animal shelters and animal rescue efforts.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian, File

A fundraiser next month aims to combine comedy and caring to help local shelters and rescues aiding homeless animals in Kern County.

In its fifth year, Comedy for a Cause, coming Sept. 9 to World Records, is the first comedy show put on by the Friends Of The Kern County Animal Shelters Foundation and Forget Me Not Rescue since the pandemic began in 2020, according to a news release.