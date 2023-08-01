A fundraiser next month aims to combine comedy and caring to help local shelters and rescues aiding homeless animals in Kern County.
In its fifth year, Comedy for a Cause, coming Sept. 9 to World Records, is the first comedy show put on by the Friends Of The Kern County Animal Shelters Foundation and Forget Me Not Rescue since the pandemic began in 2020, according to a news release.
Comedy troupe Raise The Woof, which tours to assist in raising funds for animal rescue efforts, will perform. The group features a rotating roster of entertainers who have appeared on Comedy Central and programs including "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Danny Spanks, a Classic Hits Q 92.1 FM DJ and passionate animal advocate, will serve as emcee for the night.
Hors d'oeuvres will be provided by Uricchio’s Trattoria. The evening will also include a silent auction and drawings.
All of the money raised will go to help spay/neuter clinics, vaccines, emergency vet care and many other projects crucial to re-homing abandoned and shelter animals.
Since 2005, collaboration between Kern County Animal Services and Friends Of The Kern County Animal Shelters Foundation has helped save thousands of animals through health and welfare projects that were funded through fundraising events.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at World Records, 2815 F St.