If you've been doing some spring/summer cleaning during this pandemic and found some old toys in your collection, it might be time to cash in.
"Pawn Stars" toy scout Joel Magee will be in Bakersfield on Wednesday as he looks for collectible toys. And classic TV fans are in for a treat since Magee will bring along Butch Patrick, who played young Eddie Munster on "The Munsters" in the mid-1960s, for his search.
So what is Magee looking for? The list includes toys from the 1980s and older, metal lunch boxes, old comic books, classic political items, vintage Barbies and Disney character toys through the 1970s.
"I love toys that are tied to hit TV shows, for example anything associated with the 'Munsters' TV is a hot item," Magee said in a news release.
The expert also buys entire collections.
Wait time should be very short, averaging 5 to 10 minutes. Health safety protocols will be in place, with social distancing and masks required.
Magee will set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 601 Marriott Drive, near the DoubleTree Hotel. Admission and parking are free.
I'm lost is a time warp......this must be a remake of a classic...cause last I remember.....In March 2016, "Chumlee" Russell pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of an arsenal of weapons, marijuana, and other drugs by police at his home in Las Vegas.[171]
