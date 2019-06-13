So much of life is about taking the first step, and then figuring out the rest as you go.
It was a sunny day in Bakersfield - June 12, 1982 – when World Records opened its doors and greeted its first customers. Radio stations were spinning new songs by Tommy Tutone, Joan Jett, Rick Springfield and Toto. If you wanted to own a copy of those or any other songs, you went to one of seven record stores and purchased an LP, an 8-track, or a cassette. If you lived in northeast Bakersfield you had to drive to either Oildale or the southwest for a record store.
So we opened World Records at Oswell and Columbus equipped with only a lifelong love of music. We had yet to understand what part a record store plays in the life of its community.
Over 37 years of running World Records I have seen a remarkable interaction play out thousands of times. It usually goes something like this: Two people are in our store who don't know each other. One asks me a music question. I reply. The other person replies as well. And then it's on. They talk with one another at length in an actual dialog of give and take. They don't discuss politics. They don't need to. They talk about music.
I remember a prim lady in her 80s browsing through our classical section. There was a young man adorned in tattoos and piercings who ended up buying a metal album. Outside of our doors, there is no chance they would ever interact. But she asked me a question. He followed up my reply. They had a beautiful conversation about music and life for 20 minutes. That's what happens in a record store. If you like music, you can connect with someone in a way that matters.
For the past two years, our record store is also a 600-seat theater where we have thus far presented 22 concerts. During the 90 minutes from when the doors open to when the concert begins there is a flurry of conversation that grows louder and louder as more voices join in. And you can bet nobody is talking politics. They are so happy to be at a concert. And somewhere in all of us, we know that concerts are only possible because people gather together.
Our next concert is Saturday night, the great virtuoso Grammy winning musician, Roy Rogers and his band – The Delta Rhythm Kings.
Roy was born in 1950, named after the famous singing cowboy, and grew up in Redding. At 13, he was lead guitarist in a band covering Little Richard and Chuck Berry tunes.
Lightning struck when he heard a Robert Johnson record. Roy dove into blues, acoustic blues, and the slide guitar. His first big splash was a song he did for the “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest” soundtrack. Roy went on to record and produce with everyone from Miles Davis, Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt, Ray Manzarek, Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker, Ramblin' Jack Elliott and Ry Cooder, as well as releasing 23 albums of his own.
Roy Rogers is a phenom and a world-class pro. We have presented Roy Rogers several times in Bakersfield over the years, but this will be his first performance at our theater. Please come enjoy the conversation of music, and be part of making more art happen in our community.
