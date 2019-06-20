Scott and I opened World Records in 1982 with a whole lot more passion for music than knowledge of it. But that all began changing as we watched what sold and customers shared stories of their favorite bands, ones that were famous and on the radio, and ones that were not.
It must be some kind of an evolutionary thing — we all move about life assuming we know what’s going on, what’s real, what’s valid. When it comes to music, we believe we hear about what’s good. And in the case of older generations, “They just don’t make good music anymore.”
And that’s where Scott and I were … before we owned a record store and gradually came to understand that music doesn’t behave like the NBA, where the best players get to play and get famous and get handsomely paid.
Our Los Angeles-based music supplier sent up the self-titled Blasters record and cassette as part of our opening inventory. We had never heard of the Blasters, but it was shipped to us by music people much more knowledgeable than we were.
That album sold. And we had to order it back in again and again. Why did it sell? This music wasn’t on the radio. What type of people buy music they have never heard?
And the more I got to know these customers, the more I got the picture — there are unique music fans who value art and authenticity more than listening to what everyone else is listening to. And since the music they seek isn’t on the radio, they have to put out the effort to read reviews and take chances buying records they might like and might not, as they search for artists they can believe in.
With this new opportunity — People Are Buying This, Let’s Find Out Why — I listened to that Blasters record and heard "roots music" before I really knew what "roots music" was. A few years earlier my friend Tony pushed me into blues music, so I could hear that this Blasters album was another lesson about the birthplace of rock and roll.
The Blasters formed in Downey with Dave Alvin as lead guitarist and main songwriter. They released five albums before Dave and his rich baritone voice joined X, then the Knitters, before heading out for a solo career that includes 15 releases so far, and a Grammy award. During Dave’s decades as writer, producer, performer and movie actor, his path repeatedly crossed that of another artist with similar credentials — Jimmie Dale Gilmore.
Born in Amarillo and raised in Lubbock, Jimmie Dale Gilmore grew up in the '50s on a diet of honky tonk country and early rock and roll artists like Buddy Holly, Elvis and Roy Orbison. He came of age in the '60s taking in Dylan and the Beatles and getting familiar with his natural tenor voice.
In 1972, Jimmie Dale co-founded the Flatlanders, a band that today’s fans of progressive, alt-country look back on as pioneers who shouldered on upstream through Nashville’s long embrace of slick cookie cutter performers and recordings. During his long solo career Jimmie Dale Gilmore has received three Grammy nominations.
After admiring each other’s work for more than 30 years, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore decided to put together a string of concerts. The immediate chemistry was obvious.
“Everything on that tour worked out so well,” Gilmore said. “The music was fun. During a sound check, Dave said, ‘You know, we need to record some of this stuff.’”
The result, "Downey to Lubbock," was released in June 2018, a commercially successful album of terrific originals and lovingly selected covers. A one-year tour has fortunately been extended so that Bakersfield listeners get a chance this Saturday night to experience a unique collaboration by two important artists who have chosen to walk on together a while more before they head back out on their own.
These are no longer the days when you have to buy an album to give an artist a try. Today’s challenge is WHAT to listen to, now that the internet has opened the "music spigot" so wide, many people are too intimidated to listen to anything they don’t already know.
If you don’t know the Blasters, Dave Alvin, the Flatlanders or Jimmie Dale Gilmore, but you like thoughtful, foundational, authentic music, you can listen to these artists online and glimpse why other people are fans, including people traveling from Colorado because they HAVE to see this duo a second time before this collaborative tour ends.
Please give the music of Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore a try and see if you can be part of why important recording and touring artists visit our town and share their artist gifts with us.
