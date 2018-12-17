Another local gaming gift

Looking for another Bakersfield-related game for those on your shopping list? BTown Cards, the deck of playing cards with Bakersfield celebrities and locations, is currently for sale online and at retailers around town. Customers can buy them at a number of local businesses including Woolworth’s, Temblor Brewing Co., Sully’s Chevron locations, Amy’s Hallmark, Dagny’s Coffee Co., Kern County Museum, Rig City Roasting Co., Country Club Deli & Liquor, In Your Wildest Dreams, La Colonia and Paladins Game Castle.

The decks are also available at at btowncards.com for $15 with free gift wrapping on request. Local orders made via the website will be hand-delivered up until Dec. 24.