Ever wish you could own Buck Owens' Crystal Palace? What about Wool Growers? A new Bakersfield-themed game lets you be the big boss.
Released Sunday exclusively at Walmart, BAKERSFIELD-OPOLY offers a local spin on the empire-building classic Monopoly. The game is billed as a celebration of "California's Country Music Capital."
As of lunchtime Monday, it was nearly sold out at three of the city's four Walmart supercenters. Those sales were likely fueled by the Facebook post from the Gosford Road location touting the game's arrival, which by Monday had 444 comments and 970 shares.
Retailing for $19.98, the game was created by Late For The Sky, which has been making specialty board games since 1984 with its first title — MIAMIOPOLY, based on Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The company continued to make college-themed games, featuring campus buildings, local businesses and traditions that are special to that school. It has now expanded to cities, holidays, hobbies and pets.
In BAKERSFIELD-OPOLY, players can purchase the aforementioned properties as well as Dewar's Candy Shop, Rabobank Arena, California Living Museum and more. Even more public spaces such as the Kern River, Lake Ming and the Panorama Bluffs are up for grabs. You can even stake your claim to the Bakersfield Sound (move aside, Buck and Merle).
A representative for the game maker said the Bakersfield version is the latest in a rollout of California titles, which also include Fresno, Modesto and San Clemente. The site (lateforthesky.com) did not have the Bakersfield game listed on its site as of Monday morning but the representative said it should be available for purchase online later this week.
That might be good news for local shoppers as the game is flying off Walmart shelves only a day after its release. The Gosford Road Supercenter has sold out this morning and the locations on Rosedale Highway and Colony Street (near Panama Lane) were low in stock. Only the Walmart at Fashion Place still had a full end-cap display Monday.
None of the stores could guarantee when the next shipment might come in although the game will continue to be available.
