At Wine in the Wild, guests might be drinking at CALM, but worry not - the party animals and the zoo animals will always be kept a safe distance apart.
The wine and beer festival is back at the California Living Museum on June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.
Guests will get samples from several vendors, including Advance Beverage, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar, Eureka Burger, Great Change Brewing, Kern River Brewery, P.F. Chang's, Temblor Brewing Company, Kona Ice and more.
The Central California Children's Railroad will be open for the evening, though there will of course be no children at the 21-and-over event.
There will be live music from Banshee in the Kitchen and Isaiah Morfin.
Original art created by CALM's animals will be up for auction at the event, with proceeds from the auction (and the event) going to support the second phase of the zoo's California Coast Room, which will soon get native California seahorses and an octopus.
Funds will also go toward CALM's rehabilitation efforts. The zoo helps more than 800 injured animals each year, making it the largest wildlife rehabilitation center in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
CALM is at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. For tickets and more information, go to calmzoo.org.
