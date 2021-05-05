Paranormal activity at Padre? TV crew investigates for 'Portals to Hell' series

How to watch

The "Portals to Hell" episode about the Padre Hotel begins streaming on Discovery+ on Saturday.

Subscription for the streaming service cost $5 a month ($7 for ad-free content). New subscribers can sign up for a free seven-day trial and enjoy the rest of season two of the paranormal investigation series as well as other content from Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and HGTV as well as A&E, The History Channel and Lifetime.

Visit discoveryplus.com for more information.