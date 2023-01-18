Paralympian and coach to speak as part of BC lecture series

Paralympic athlete and coach Evan Austin will speak Thursday as part of the Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series.
This marks the halfway point in the series, which brings community leaders from around the world whose achievements have had national and/or international significance.
Austin is a three-time Paralympic swimmer and Team USA captain. He attended Indiana State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in recreation and sport management, and is also a proud member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity.
After earning gold and bronze medals, Austin now serves on the coaching staff of the Purdue University swimming and diving team as a volunteer assistant.
During his speech, the former athlete will use his life experiences to show how hard work and belief in oneself can help combat roadblocks and deterrents on one’s path to success.
Attendees will have two chances to hear Austin Thursday: 2 p.m. at the Levan Center for the Humanities and 7 p.m. at the Indoor Theatre, both located on Bakersfield College’s campus at 1801 Panorama Drive. Both events are free and open to the public.
The lecture series continues through April 13 with five remaining speakers:
• Dr. Eddie Cole, author, professor and scholar (Feb. 9)
• Kwame Anthony Appiah, ethicist, arbiter and philosopher (Feb. 23)
• Dr. Rosemarie Zagarri, historian, author and professor (March 2)
• Will Gadd, athlete, adventurist and guide (March 23)
• Dr. Melanie Lundquist, philanthropist, visionary and advocate (April 13)
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.