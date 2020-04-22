A quick Google search into the world of marathon runners reveals two things. One — they have an incredible, Herculean amount of stamina; and two — they are creative as they are fast.
All around the world runners are adjusting to social distancing by running miles in their backyards or marathons on their patios. With runners thinking outside of the course during the quarantine they show that so long as there is a ground below them they can run virtually any distance. Kern County is no exception.
Adventist Health Bakersfield is raising money for families affected by COVID-19 with a virtual run. The money will help families in need of transportation while looking for jobs, groceries or lodging costs during this time.
"We've never done this before," said Beatris Espericueta Sanders, the president of Adventist Health Bakersfield. "Our board members started talking and we wanted to do something that everyone can do safely."
The run will be a total of 24 miles, but that will be done in a 48-hour period so runners can spread out the run for two miles every four hours, at least that's what Sanders recommends. Sanders is a runner herself and her biggest tips for any first-timers is to have a good pair of running shoes and drink plenty of water.
"We need to encourage each other one mile at a time," Sanders said. "For me, running has always provided a healthy outlet to work through issues I'm facing. We hope this race can provide the same outlet for others and bring our community together."
The race starts Friday and ends Sunday. Unlike conventional races, runners won't be mailed bibs but are encouraged to make their own. The best bib will receive a prize. There will also be a reward for most creative route designs on Strava, the app used to track runners, and for most social media savvy using the hashtags #Kern2x4 and #GetFitKern.
Adventist Health is not the only organization getting runners in motion. League of Dreams is hosting its annual fundraiser Autism on the Run as a virtual run to raise money for the organization. Funds from the casual three-mile virtual run go to the League of Dreams, which offers people ages 5 to 22 with disabilities the chance to participate in a variety of sports from baseball to gymnastics.
Normally, the nonprofit hosts its largest fundraiser in May but due to the current situation, it was canceled for the year, said League of Dreams executive director Jessica Mathews. The run is being put on as a way to make up for the lost fundraiser. Runners will get a package of goodies including a medal and a shirt.
"The virtual run will hopefully help close that gap," Mathews said. "This virtual run can be done anywhere. You can skip or jump the three miles. You can make it your own."
For anyone that may need a little time to train before a big run, starting May 1 there will be a CoronaBusters 19k virtual run. Funds from the event will go to a charity of the runner's choice.
"We could come out of this quarantine healthier," Sanders said.
