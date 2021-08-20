Pack your day full of local country fun

A Bakersfield Sound reunion weekend wraps up Sunday with a few events for country music lovers and their guests.
As a flyer for the weekend read, "We are all country cousins ... Y'all come!" So here's what's on tap.
Services will be held Sunday morning at Branded Heart Fellowship. The cowboy church at Rancho Rio Stables aims to provide a church family for those who love Western heritage culture and equip them to take gospel to the community.
The church is led by pastor Randy Gafner. Services will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church at 5320 Peacock Park Lane.
Afterward, folks can head over to the Bakersfield Museum of Art to view "The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet." The exhibit is one of three currently on display at the museum.
Laid out in seven categories, the exhibit celebrates the aesthetic history of the Bakersfield Sound with more than 150 costumes (including suits and performance wear designed by Nudie Cohn and Nathan Turk), guitars, photographs, album covers and other artifacts.
Some objects are on loan from Buck Owens' Crystal Palace and the Kern County Museum while several others are from private collections on public display for the first time.
A segment of the bar from the Blackboard Cafe, which had been found in the basement in an Oleander home, and the bench that was once outside Trout's Nightclub are some of the larger pieces on display.
Fans can even pick up a bandana inspired by one of the colorful embellished performance suits from designer Nudie Cohn. The limited-edition accessory, created by local cartoonist Erwin Ledford, is $12 in the museum's gift shop.
The museum, 1930 R St., is offering free admission Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Those who can't make it to the museum, can take a 3D tour of the exhibit and the others on display courtesy of Artland, an online platform that creates these gallery experiences. Visit bmoa.org/current to view the displays.)
And finally, country music fans can head out to the Fox Theater for the debut of "Treble & Twang: The Music That Came Out of Bakersfield."
The 2½-hour documentary is a passion project for sisters Di Sharman and Glenda Rankin of Citizens Preserving History and filmmakers Chuck and Tammie Barbee.
Told through the voices of nearly 70 original and modern-day musicians as well as family members, "Treble & Twang" celebrates the close-knit community of musicians who came to California during the Dust Bowl and created the Bakersfield Sound. That raw take on country marked by the high-end sound of the electric and steel guitars and fiddles, honed in the honky-tonks that popped up to feed the desire for live music, fueled a lasting legacy that inspires performers to this very day.
Doors open at 1 p.m., followed by the screening of the film at 2 p.m., including a 20-minute intermission, Sunday at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St.
Admission is $10, available at axs.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or in person at the Fox or at Emporium Western Store, 1031 19th St.
And if you want even more country music, check out Omnivore Recordings, which incited Buck fever by reissuing nine of Buck Owens' albums from the late 1960s and early 1970s, is now having a sale celebrating the country music legend.
Today is the last day of its Buck Owens Sale, offering 25 percent off nearly 100 titles on CD or vintage vinyl LPs and 45s.
All vintage vinyl is from Owens' personal archive, thanks to Omnivore's partnership with Buck Owens Enterprises. The LPs are sealed while the 45s are not; both may have abnormalities and are not available for replacement or return.
To take advantage of the sale, use code BUCKRULES at checkout at omnivorerecordings.com.