Pack in the holiday fun this weekend

This is the last weekend to shop and play before the big holiday. Here are some options to get out for some fun.
Friday
"Natalia Mallory's The Nutcracker": The community-led production, featuring dancers from the Mallory Academy of Dance and other area studios, will take place this weekend.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St.
Admission ranges from $25 to $55, with tickets available at thebakersfieldfox.com.
Dustin's Diner: The annual neighborhood fundraiser returns to Haggin Oaks to feed those out and about enjoying holiday light displays.
Run entirely by volunteers, the diner raises funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network.
Since its inception in 1993, it has raised over $275,000, averaging over the last 10 years, between $15,000 to $20,000 per year.
Dustin's Diner opens at 6 p.m. each night through Dec. 23 at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd.
Sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, hot cocoa and hot apple cider are $1 each.
"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn": Enjoy a catalog of song-and-dance numbers with this show at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave.
Sunday's show is sold out but limited tickets are available for Friday's and Saturday's performances. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $75, $47 show only; $55, $27 show-only for students. The Steinert Suite VIP Box is $100 per ticket ($70 show-only). Visit bmtstars.com for tickets.
Stars is also holding a canned food drive and is accepting donations now through Dec. 23.
"SpongeBob The Musical": Limited seats are still available for the final shows of the colorful musical based on the Nickelodeon animated series.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 706 Oak St.
Admission is $20-$25 for preferred seating, $15-$20 for students and seniors or $50 for VIP, which includes front-row seating for one and SpongeBob Party Pack with Bikini Bottomless bellinis (or bottomless nonalcoholic drink), popcorn, candy, water and party favors.
Visit esonline.org for tickets.
You can also shop for gifts for you or loved ones at the Sunken Ship Holiday Boutique, which offers jewelry, purses, candy, stocking stuffers, vintage items, and more, much of it aquatic-themed. There are also SpongeBob stocking stuffers, with play packs, keychains, pineapple drink cups with candy and more, and Christmas items.
Holiday Lights at CALM: Enjoy more than 3 million lights in an elaborate drive-thru display designed by Lightasmic!
Arrive as early as possible to avoid waiting in too long of a line to enter the attraction.
The drive-thru is held daily from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day).
Entrance for the show is off Lake Ming Road. Pick up some treats from the Teen Challenge concession before you follow the signs down the road.
Cost is $30 per vehicle, with advance tickets (highly recommended) available at calmzoo.org. CALM members save 20 percent (use code CALMMEMBER2022) and active military and veterans save 10 percent (use code MILITARY2022). Guests must show their CALM Membership card or military ID card at entrance for the discount.
Bakersfield Christmas Town: The annual walk-thru and drive-thru events went big this year thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Stay warm in the car driving through the light show or bundle up the kids to play in the outdoor activities area with Santa's cozy cottage, the Holly Jolly Train Ride, the 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill, Frosty's Play Area with bounce house, laser tag arena, outdoor skate rink and more.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays at Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Event is drive-thru only from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 25
Admission for walk-thru is $30, $25 for seniors and children for walk-thru on weekends and Dec. 19-22; $20 for on Dec. 12-15 and 26-29. Vehicle drive-thru is $30 Friday through Sunday and $25 Monday through Thursday.
Visit christmastown.net for tickets or purchase at the gate.
"Miracle on 34th Street": Performances for the Ovation Theatre's holiday show are sold out but visit theovationtheatre.com to join the wait list.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $40, $35 for seniors (55 and older) and veterans, $20 for students with ID.
Saturday
"The Gifts of the Magi": Author O. Henry's short stories inspired this musical that explores the true meaning of Christmas.
The last performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Stars Playhouse, 2756 Mosasco St. (Sunday's matinee is sold out.)
Admission is $25, $15 for students. Visit bmtstars.com for tickets.
Stars Playhouse is also holding a canned food drive and is accepting donations now through Dec. 23.
Sunday
"Nutcracker Suite": Head to the Land of Sweets with the Bakersfield City Ballet, which is offering an afternoon of dance and sweet delights.
The immersive all-ages experience into the world of "The Nutcracker" featuring snacks and dance performances will be offered at 2:30 and 5 p.m. at the Woman's Club of Bakersfield, 2030 18th St.
Admission is $60 or greater donation with tickets available at bakersfieldcityballet.org/tickets.