The company that operates the Deja Vu Showgirls strip club has told local authorities it planned to lay off 84 people by the end of last month.
Grapevine Entertainment Inc. at 1524 Golden State Highway said in a letter dated Oct. 7 that the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to let go of 55 entertainers, 17 members of its waiting staff, seven security personnel, two floor staff, two managers and one cashier.
The letter said the company had hoped to reopen six months after shutting down during the pandemic.
"However, the COVID-19 pandemic and surrounding circumstances are lasting much longer than originally expected," company representative Chris Krontz wrote, adding the layoffs are still expected to be temporary.