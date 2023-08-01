The Outlets at Tejon are ready for families on Saturday. Between its Back to School Bonanza event and the grand opening of its Forever 21 store, the shopping center is ready to help you prepare for the upcoming school year.
For the second year, the upscale shopping center will host a Back to School Bonanza event.
Aiming to help those on a budget, the outlets will give away 400 backpacks as well as pencils, binder paper, crayons, colored pencils, erasers, rulers, folders, binders and glue sticks while supplies last at stations located around the center.
"With the costs of everything creeping up this year, we know that this school year will be difficult for some parents to keep up when fall rolls around," Becca Bland, director of marketing for Tejon Ranch, said in a news release. "We plan on filling bags with items that kids will need, to help parents save money during a high-spend season."
Many of the center's 50-plus brand-name retailers will also be hosting sales as well for those shopping for school clothes, accessories and other back-to-school essentials.
The bonanza starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the outlets, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.
Earlier in the day, the center will welcome one of its newest stores, Forever 21, which is holding its grand opening.
The retailer that offers apparel and accessories for women, men and children will open at 10 a.m. There will be a gift card giveaway for the first 100 people in line.
Those who spend $50 at the store that day will receive a limited-edition tote bag to take home their purchases.