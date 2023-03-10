 Skip to main content
Outlets at Tejon to host latest Cinema Under the Stars

Weather permitting, the Outlets at Tejon will host its Cinema Under the Stars spring event on Saturday.

Before the free screening of "The Princess Bride" attendees can enjoy a meal or snacks from Tony’s Pizza, Subway Cafe or food trucks that will be parked on site. Concessions will also be sold by local nonprofit League of Dreams.

