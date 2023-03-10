Outlets at Tejon to host latest Cinema Under the Stars

Weather permitting, the Outlets at Tejon will host its Cinema Under the Stars spring event on Saturday.
Before the free screening of "The Princess Bride" attendees can enjoy a meal or snacks from Tony’s Pizza, Subway Cafe or food trucks that will be parked on site. Concessions will also be sold by local nonprofit League of Dreams.
Gates open for the movie at 5 p.m. and guests can find a spot where they can watch the film, which starts at 6:30 p.m., from the comfort of their car.
The Outlets at Tejon is located off Interstate 5 between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just south of the Highway 99 interchange at the base of the Grapevine. Coming from Bakersfield, exit the freeway at Laval Road – East (Exit 219-A).