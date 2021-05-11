Outlets at Tejon to host interactive 'Art at OAT'

This summer, the Outlets at Tejon will welcome new tenant Bird Dog Arts, a new art space and gallery. In anticipation of that opening, the shopping center will host "Art at OAT," a series of interactive art walls.
“We are really looking forward to presenting this fun and creative art event. It is sure to be enjoyed by people of all ages!” Jenifer Natto, general manager of the outlets, said in a news release. “We are excited to host an event that embraces art in its various forms and enjoy food and fun as we kick off the summer season!”
With a focus on celebrating the beauty of California, the outdoor event kicks off June 12 with 10 art walls featuring the work of local creatives. One of those participating artists is muralist Jennifer Williams-Cordova, whose work was recently seen with the "Bloom" mural in east Bakersfield and one for Nurses Week at Adventist Health Bakersfield. Also lending their talents are artist Cassandra Gear and event specialist Shannon Hough, founder of The Belle Rae downtown.
Constructed throughout the outlets, each wall will be uniquely decorated with its own California theme. Guests are encouraged to take photos at each wall and post to the Outlet sat Tejon’s social media platforms with the hashtag #ArtAtOAT.
On the opening day, there will be a balloon artist, caricaturist and face painter who will be creating and sharing art of their own, free of charge, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food will be sold by Luvspun cotton candy, Tacos by Gonzalez Tacos and Pita Paradise starting at 11 a.m. Bird Dog Arts will offer giveaways including a $300 gift certificate and other prizes for the first, 50th, 100th and 150th person who enter the sweepstakes.
Art walls will remain in place through June 26. The Outlets at Tejon are located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.