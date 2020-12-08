Families up for a short road trip can head out to The Outlets at Tejon on Saturday for its Cinema Under the Stars: Holiday Edition.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. with shopping and food trucks and culminates with a free drive-in screening of the 2018 animated film "The Grinch."
Food trucks Pita Paradise and Michaelangelo's Wood Fired Pizza are slated to selling food during the day as well as during the movie.
Starting at 3 p.m. and continuing every half-hour, there will be faux snow falling at the shopping center's large Christmas tree. Guests can also drop off their holiday wish list for items that's available at the outlets in the big red mailbox. A winner is selected every day to receive something from their wish list.
Gates open for the movie at 5:30 p.m. and guests can find a spot where they can watch the film, which starts at 6:30 p.m., from the comfort of their car.
In the case of inclement weather (rain or gusty winds), the movie will be postponed for a later date.
For the latest information, check out The Outlets at Tejon's social media (facebook.com/OutletsAtTejon or @outletsattejon on Twitter).