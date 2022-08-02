 Skip to main content
Outlets at Tejon to hold Back-To-School Bonanza on Saturday

For its first-ever Back-To-School Bonanza on Saturday, the Outlets at Tejon will have school supply stations located around the center for families to pick up free items.

 Courtesy of Outlets at Tejon

As families prepare for the start of the school year, the Outlets at Tejon is ready to help with first-ever Back-To-School Bonanza on Saturday.

Aiming to help those on a budget, the outlets will have school supply stations located around the center for families to pick up free items including backpacks, pencils, binder paper, crayons, color pencils, erasers, rulers, folders, binders and glue sticks while supplies last.

