Outlets at Tejon to hold Back-To-School Bonanza on Saturday

As families prepare for the start of the school year, the Outlets at Tejon is ready to help with first-ever Back-To-School Bonanza on Saturday.
Aiming to help those on a budget, the outlets will have school supply stations located around the center for families to pick up free items including backpacks, pencils, binder paper, crayons, color pencils, erasers, rulers, folders, binders and glue sticks while supplies last.
Those in need of school clothes and other accessories can also take advantage of the center's savings at 40-plus brand-name retailers.
After the event, the Outlets at Tejon will also donate fully stocked school supply kits to CASA of Kern County, getting kits directly into the hands of some of the most vulnerable children in the county.
"What may seem like a little thing, can make a big difference for a child in need; who has little to nothing," Caroline Wilson, CASA of Kern County executive director, said in a news release. "We're so appreciative of the Outlets at Tejon's donation to promote education and self-confidence for children who need these supplies the most."
"All students deserve to feel confident and prepared, and we are proud to be a part of that process for families and children of all backgrounds," Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon, said in the release.
The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the outlets, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.