Outlets at Tejon adding Forever 21, Nautica to its lineup

After opening a Nautica Outlet store earlier this month, the Outlets at Tejon is ready to keep growing with the announcement of another new tenant. This summer, Forever 21 will join the 50-plus stores in the retail complex.
The new storefront will go in at the north side of the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center located on 43 acres.
It will occupy 12,397 square feet, located across from Tilly's, offering modern merchandise for men, women, and juniors.
"One of the most fashion-forward brands in the world, Outlets at Tejon is excited to bring Forever 21 to shoppers, adding to the growing retail experience here," Becca Bland, director of marketing for the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "I think customers will really be impressed with the design of the store, the selection of merchandise, and the great offers the store will bring with it."
With a focus on trends, Forever 21 offers "high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment." The brand is located in more than 540 locations globally (including Valley Plaza Mall) and online.
Earlier this month, the center opened Central California's only Nautica Outlet.
Occupying nearly 4,800 square feet, the Nautica store is located near Aéropostale.
Offering modern American nautical style for men and women, the brand is found in over 65 countries with 76 Nautica stores, 291 international stores, and over 1,400 Nautica-branded shops worldwide.
Located on I-5 between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just south of the Highway 99 interchange, the Outlets at Tejon draws a high volume of shoppers from Bakersfield and the Northwest Los Angeles communities of Santa Clarita, Valencia, Castaic, Lancaster and Palmdale.