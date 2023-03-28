 Skip to main content
Outlets at Tejon adding Forever 21, Nautica to its lineup

After opening a Nautica Outlet store earlier this month, the Outlets at Tejon is ready to keep growing with the announcement of another new tenant. This summer, Forever 21 will join the 50-plus stores in the retail complex.

The new storefront will go in at the north side of the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center located on 43 acres.

