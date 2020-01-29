The Oscars are next weekend but starting Friday you'll have a second shot at checking out best picture nominees you may have missed thanks to Regal’s 2020 Best Picture Film Festival.
Regal Edwards Bakersfield at The Marketplace is again participating in the Regal chain's festival and will show seven of the nine films nominated for best picture in a rotating schedule over two weekends. (Remaining nominees "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" are both streaming now on Netflix.)
Other local theater chains were not planning to bring back Oscar nominees as of press time but all still had "1917" on their schedules.
Guests can purchase the Regal Best Picture Film Festival Pass for $35, allowing them access to all festival screenings. Passes are available at the box office or through the Regal app. Those who use their Regal Crown Club card when purchasing the pass will also get a Regal concessions deal of $5 small popcorn and a small soft drink combo on each visit.
Individual show tickets range from $6.65 to $7.15 for matinees to $6.65 to $10.15 for evening shows.
The schedule rotates the films through four showtimes (noon, 3:30, 7 and 10:30 p.m.) except on Oscar Sunday, with festival screenings ending with the 3:30 p.m. showing of "Parasite."
Friday: "Ford v Ferrari," noon; "Little Women," 3:30 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit," 7 p.m.; and "Joker," 10:30 p.m.
Saturday: "Parasite," noon; "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," 3:30 p.m.; "1917," 7 p.m.; and "Ford v Ferrari," 10:30 p.m.
Sunday: "Joker," noon; "Jojo Rabbit," 3:30 p.m.; "Little Women," 7 p.m.; and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," 10:30 p.m.
Monday: "Parasite," noon; "1917," 3:30 p.m.; "Joker," 7 p.m.; and "Little Women," 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday: "Jojo Rabbit," noon; "Ford v Ferrari," 3:30 p.m.; "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," 7 p.m.; and "Parasite," 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday: "1917," noon; "Joker," 3:30 p.m.; "Ford v Ferrari," 7 p.m.; and "Jojo Rabbit," 10:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," noon; "Parasite," 3:30 p.m.; "Little Women," 7 p.m.; and "1917," 10:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: "Ford v Ferrari," noon; "1917," 3:30 p.m.; "Parasite," 7 p.m.; and "Joker," 10:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: "Jojo Rabbit," noon; "Little Women," 3:30 p.m.; "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, " 7 p.m.; and "Ford v Ferrari," 10:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: "Little Women," noon; and "Parasite," 3:30 p.m.
Regal Edwards Bakersfield is located at 9000-G Ming Ave. For more information, visit regmovies.com.
