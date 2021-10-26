Orientation meeting set for Bakersfield Pageant on Nov. 16

Think you have what it takes to compete in the Bakersfield Pageant? Organizers will hold an orientation meeting on Nov. 16 with more details on how to enter.
The meeting will be held at Stockdale Country Club, which will also host the 2022 Teen, Miss, and Mrs. Bakersfield Pageant on Jan. 29.
Potential contestants, parents and friends are invited to attend the orientation meeting where former pageant winners and pageant committee members will be on hand to answer questions.
Directed and produced by GT Productions, the Teen, Miss & Mrs. Bakersfield Pageant is a local outreach program held annually for the past 27 years. This program is a sisterhood, focusing on building self-esteem and community service.
Winners will receive scholarships, prizes and the opportunity to be an official city hostess for the city of Bakersfield. The focus of this program is to build character, self-esteem and encourage community service.
Applications are now available for the pageant, which is open to women who reside, work or attend school in Bakersfield. All contestants will receive training in interview technique, fashion coordination, makeup and hair styling, public speaking and self-image evaluation during the four weeks of preparation and rehearsals.
The orientation meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Stockdale Country Club, 7001 Stockdale Highway.
Visit bakersfieldpageant.com for more information.