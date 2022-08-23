Open up to Possibilities of CSUB 60+ Club

For over three decades, Cal State Bakersfield's 60+ Club has provided personal enrichment and educational, social and volunteer opportunities at the university.
This year we are returning to in-person meetings and activities and invite anyone interested to come to our Possibilities Day on Sept. 8.
Possibilities Day is an annual event that showcases what new and returning members can expect for the upcoming school year. The day kicks off with an introduction from club president James Mitchell followed by a welcome from CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny.
Leaders of the 60+ Club interest and service groups will be on hand to share what each has to offer. Attendees will be able to visit and ask questions, and sign up for any and all activities that interest them.
"The 60+ Club is one of CSUB's longest-standing volunteer organizations, and we are grateful for the countless volunteer hours they dedicate each year," said CSUB Director of Alumni Engagement Sarah Hendrick. "Possibilities Day is a great way for community members to learn more about the club, connect with like-minded individuals, and give back to the community and university."
The 60+ Club offers such activities as a reading group, a lunch group and a dinner group and Coffee with the Professor monthly meetings. Members also have the opportunity to work on the Walter Stiern Memorial Rose Garden, pruning the nearly 200 roses and planting new roses as needed, contributing to the general well-being of the garden.
Members can attend monthly meetings at CSUB every second Thursday of the month that feature an interesting speaker. They may also participate in and volunteer at CSUB events, and get access to the Walter Stiern Library on campus.
The club is managed by the CSUB Office of Alumni Engagement, but you don't have to be an alumnus to sign up. College attendance or graduation is not required to be a member. Anyone who is retired or over the age of 60 can join. A single membership is $40; couples can join for $80.
Carla Stanley is the treasurer of the CSUB 60+ Club.