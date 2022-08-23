 Skip to main content
Open up to Possibilities of CSUB 60+ Club

60plus club-2

Members of the CSUB 60+ Club pose with their donations of peanut butter and jelly for the CSUB student pantry in 2019. The club will hold Possibilities Day on Sept. 8 for people to learn more about the club.

 Courtesy of CSUB

For over three decades, Cal State Bakersfield's 60+ Club has provided personal enrichment and educational, social and volunteer opportunities at the university.

This year we are returning to in-person meetings and activities and invite anyone interested to come to our Possibilities Day on Sept. 8.

