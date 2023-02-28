 Skip to main content
Open mic to feature professional musician Nelson Varon

Nelson Varon

Songwriter and pianist/organist Nelson Varon will be the featured artist at Kern Poetry's First Friday Open Mic, at Dagny’s Coffee Co.

 Courtesy of Nelson Varon

Kern Poetry is delighted to present songwriter and pianist/organist Nelson Varon as the featured artist at First Friday Open Mic at Dagny's Coffee Co.

During his long career as a professional musician and organ retailer, Varon has written love ballads, novelty songs, descriptive songs and calypso songs. Songwriters that have inspired him include Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Frank Loesser, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, Laurens Hart, Oscar Hammerstein II, Johnny Mercer and Jack Siegel.

