Open mic to feature professional musician Nelson Varon

Kern Poetry is delighted to present songwriter and pianist/organist Nelson Varon as the featured artist at First Friday Open Mic at Dagny's Coffee Co.
During his long career as a professional musician and organ retailer, Varon has written love ballads, novelty songs, descriptive songs and calypso songs. Songwriters that have inspired him include Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Frank Loesser, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, Laurens Hart, Oscar Hammerstein II, Johnny Mercer and Jack Siegel.
Since 1952, Varon has held a number of special gigs. He played piano in the first-class orchestra on the ocean liners S.S. United States and the S.S. Constitution as they carried thousands of passengers across the Atlantic from 1953 to 1954. Varon led an organ, trumpet, tenor sax, piano and drums quintet that accompanied the vaudeville acts in the shows at the Pavillion Theater in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the summers of 1954 to 1956. And he was the standby organist for Radio City Music Hall in New York from 1958 to 1961.
For over 30 years, his Nelson Varon Organ Studios grew to become a nine-store chain with locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Long Island, each teaching his "All Organ PlayNow Method," which became a best-selling method for beginning organ students of all ages. Varon also became the largest Lowrey organ dealer in the United States.
In 2010, Varon opened the Kern Piano Mall in Bakersfield as one of 63 authorized Steinway dealers in the country and, in addition to retail customers, he provided Steinway pianos to Bakersfield College, for its new performing arts concert hall, and a Steinway Concert Grand piano to CSUB to put them on the road to becoming an all-Steinway school.
We look forward to an enchanting evening, listening to Varon's lovely music. Come on out and join us for this captivating experience!
Varon will begin the evening at Dagny's by performing his published recorded songs and others, including two singalongs, on his keyboard. His performance will be followed by the open mic, which is open to those ready to perform their original poems or songs for up to 5 minutes each.
First Friday Open Mic is for mature audiences and work is not censored.
It starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Dagny's, 1600 20th St. Arrive early to sign up to perform.
Carla Joy Martin co-hosts First Friday Open Mic with Portia Choi. The pair sponsor Kern Poetry along with Christopher Nielsen. Their website, KernPoetry.com, contains interviews of Open Mic performers and their poems.