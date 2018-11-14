There's the traditional winter wonderland, with snowy hills, ice skates and snowmen, and then there's the spectacle coming to Rabobank Arena next week.
Cirque Musica Holiday is bringing its "Wonderland" production to town on Monday, the first time the touring company has come to Bakersfield. As its name suggests, Cirque Musica combines the circus and the symphony, resulting in an experience unlike any other.
"With Cirque Musica, we wanted to create something where every year would be themed," said producer Steve Cook. "With 'Wonderland,' we wanted to create something that would transport people to a different world."
That world is one full of holiday cheer, as a cast of 35 performers take the stage accompanied by a 44-piece orchestra. Cook didn't give too many details of the story but said "Wonderland" follows a girl who remembers a book and, somehow, goes into the world of that book.
The circus acts include both the more graceful feats of acrobatics and aerial arts, as well as some dangerous daredevil stunts like the Wheel of Death.
"What we try to do is have a really good mix of things," Cook said. Things that will "scare people and make people laugh."
For "Wonderland," guests are likely to hear songs they know from the orchestra. From hits to classical pieces, Cook said the Cirque Musica team wanted music the audience would recognize, like "Silent Night" and selections from "The Nutcracker."
"The orchestra music really works for the holidays," he said. "Having the visual element really brings it to life and takes it to another level."
Cook said compared to other modern circus productions, Cirque Musica has a more singular focus; without "500 different things going on" at once, he said, "we really focus on high-level acts."
"You're really in it with them," Cook said of the way audiences will be able to connect with the performers.
With previous marketing experience in both circus productions and the symphony, putting the two together as part of his TCG Entertainment group out of Allen, Texas, was an obvious choice for Cook. Cirque Musica, which has put on several different shows, is now in its ninth year.
"Attendance at symphonies has gone down across the board," Cook said. "We needed new ideas to bring people into symphony halls. (Cirque Musica) has grown so much, now it's playing arenas and we can bring the experience to the masses."
Cirque Musica is for everyone, Cook said, both the parents who want to find something to do with their kids and a couple looking for a different kind of date night.
"We try to create something that speaks to both audiences," he said.
The tour for "Wonderland" is just about to start, with the first shows in the U.S. stint this weekend in New Mexico. (Another unit will be touring Canada at the same time.) The performance here in town is one-night only. Cook said he hopes people will come out to see the show and spend some quality time with their loved ones.
"It's a really fun way to kick off the holidays."
