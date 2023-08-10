20221001-bc-countyfair tickets

Families make their way down the midway of the Kern County Fair last September. On Friday, the fair is holding an online-only sale on adult tickets for $7.

 Eliza Green / The Californian, File

A trip to the Kern County Fair can be a pricey outing for a family but early birds are in luck. A flash sale will be held Friday offering discounted advance tickets for adults.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, adult admission to the fair can be purchased for $7, which is the lowest price for adult admission all year.

