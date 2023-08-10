A trip to the Kern County Fair can be a pricey outing for a family but early birds are in luck. A flash sale will be held Friday offering discounted advance tickets for adults.
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, adult admission to the fair can be purchased for $7, which is the lowest price for adult admission all year.
Visit kerncountyfair.com to take advantage of this one-day, online-only sale. After Friday, advance adult admission will return to $9.
Pre-sale discount tickets are also available at all Sully’s locations. (They are no longer available at Vallarta Supermarkets.)
Grandstand events (monster trucks and rodeo) will go on sale online this Saturday on the fair's website.
The fair runs from Sept. 20 through Oct. 1.
Pricing at the gate during the run of the fair will be $12, $9 for seniors (62 and older), $5 for children ages 6 to 12, free for military members (with ID) and children 5 and younger). Parking is $10.