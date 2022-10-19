 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One Book Project brings powerful programming to Kern

For 21 years, the One Book Project has brought the community together not only to read a particular book, but also to explore the themes and issues relevant to the work.

This year is no different, with events that began last month inspired by Carlotta Walls LaNier’s “A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School.”

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget