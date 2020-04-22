Bakersfield's moment in the true-crime television spotlight continues this weekend when "On the Case with Paula Zahn" delves into the 1979 murder of Bakersfield resident Dawn Koons.
Koons was murdered in 1979 at the age of 18. Her killer, Prentice Foreman, was brought to justice 40 years later, being sentenced to 25 years to life last year. The case was solved with new DNA technology.
"Dawn Koons was the type of young woman we all know," said Larry Israel, executive producer of the Investigation Discovery true-crime news program. "She was a loving sister, daughter and a devoted friend. She had a dream and she was chasing it. Her life story and the tragic way it ended was a major draw for us.
"The twist and turns in the investigation are fascinating, in particular the way evidence misdirected detectives initially. The way the case was ultimately solved was a testament to law enforcement's relentless pursuit of justice."
"On the Case" is led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, who offers in-depth look beyond headlines and takes a deep dive into the United States' justice system.
Before the show starts filming, a team of associate producers dig through newspapers, scour true crime blogs and reach out to law enforcement contacts to find cases worth covering.
Once they find a story, the film crew makes sure to get permission from the victim's family, after that they secure all records and crime scene evidence presented at the trial, Israel said.
After that, the team contacts the original investigators, cold-case detectives, prosecutors, forensic specialists and others who play a role in solving the case.
"We look for cases that offer a glimpse into the inner workings of our justice system and offer a unique insight into how people move forward after a tragedy," Israel said.
For the "On the Case" team, covering these cases is not only about sharing the news but an effort to possibly prevent future crimes.
"I think that a nearly universal response we get from the participants on the show is 'I never thought this could happen to someone I know and loved,'" Israel said.
"I think our audience learns that you can't take anything or anyone for granted. You need to be aware of your surroundings at all times. Take an extra moment to let loved ones know how you feel. No place or person is immune."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.