OLPH parish to celebrate Diamond Jubilee

In celebration of 75 years serving the community, Our Lady of Perpetual Help will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee on Feb. 19.
The parish, which is a part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, was founded on Feb. 20, 1948.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 6:22 pm
Festival events include musical entertainment, a free pasta lunch, ticketed steak dinner and games and entertainment for the whole family.
Three Masses will be held — 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. — with the 10:30 a.m. Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Fresno.
A free pasta lunch, prepared by the Italian Catholic Federation, will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
Live music will be performed all day, starting with Tony Ernst and the Not Too Shabby Band from noon to 2 p.m., followed by Crimson Skye from 2 to 4 p.m., Grupo Feliz from 4 to 6 p.m., The Habbits from 6 to 8 p.m. and concluding with the Boone's Farm Acoustic Trio from 8 to 10 p.m.
From 2 to 5 p.m., attendees can enjoy ticketed family carnival games.
A no-host bar will be open from 4 to 10 p.m., including craft beers and wine from local producers.
The steak dinner, prepared by the Knights of Columbus, will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Dinner tickets are $30 and will be available in advance at the church office or the day of the event.
At 6 p.m., organizers will announce the raffle winner, who must be present to claim the $500 cash prize. Raffle tickets are $5 or five for $20, available at the office or at the event.
A silent auction and dinner carnival games will be held from 5 to 9:45 p.m.
All activities will be held Feb. 19 at the O.L.P.H. Campus, 124 Columbus St.
Event information, luncheon registration and dinner tickets can be found on the Our Lady of Perpetual Help website at olphbakersfield.org, after Sunday masses, and in the Parish Office between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday through Friday.
Call 661-323-3108 or visit olphbakersfield.org for more information.
