OLPH parish to celebrate Diamond Jubilee

OLPH jubilee

Built in 1948, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church stands at the corner of Loma Linda Drive and Columbus Street, adjacent to Garces Memorial High School. On Feb. 19, it will hold its Diamond Jubilee with a daylong celebration.

 Courtesy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

In celebration of 75 years serving the community, Our Lady of Perpetual Help  will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee on Feb. 19.

The parish, which is a part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, was founded on Feb. 20, 1948.

