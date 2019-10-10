’Tis the season for parish expansion in Bakersfield: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church recently launched the second phase of its formal church building project that will eventually seat 1,500 people and become the biggest Catholic church in Kern County. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church broke ground last month for the construction of a Memorial of the Unborn at its Brundage Lane location. And Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in northeast Bakersfield has been given the green light by the Fresno Diocese and started renovations of its decades-old original rectory.
The remodeling of the 2,611-square-foot building is Perpetual Help’s first major building project in more than 10 years. The parish was established at the corner of Loma Linda Drive and Columbus Street and adjacent to Garces Memorial High School in 1948.
Over the years, it has housed the church’s pastors and visiting priests.
But with a growing number of clergy choosing to live off-site nearby, the vacated space allows the conversion into a new multi-use space. “The location and floor plan of the former rectory (at OLPH) makes it ideal as a parish center,” Pastor Rev. Hector Lopez wrote in a letter to the church’s finance council. “This will provide space for the parish office and meeting rooms.”
At an estimated cost of $150,000, the current church office will be relocated to the new center, allowing easy access to all parishioners. “Our growing parish school will utilize the old church office gaining much-needed space in a cost-effective manner,” Lopez added.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help plans to celebrate the project with its first-ever Evening Under the Stars Oct. 17 in the courtyard between the church and rectory at 124 Columbus St. "It is wonderful that we can re-purpose an existing space to make it function for the current needs,” said parishioner Nicole Yaksitch who is co-chairing the event. “All of the renovation funding will come from our parishioners and we can't do this project without their support. We have always had a very generous parish that pulls together to meet the parish needs. We are looking forward to this exciting event and the future of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.”
The event will also kick off OLPH’s Rebuild, Restore and Renew Campaign, which will include the sale of commemorative bricks to be incorporated into the existing landscaping and grounds when the project is completed by year’s end. The bricks can honor families or memorialize someone special.
Tickets to Evening Under the Stars are $75 and include music, drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Guests will have a chance to see up close the project’s progress. Call 323-3108 ext. 285 or email event@olphbakersfield.org for more information.
