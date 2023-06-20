For four years, the Oleander neighborhood has shown its support for the LGBTQ+ community with a walk featuring displays of inclusion. This Saturday, it will help others "shine" their light as well.

Participants will be able to share a photo of what makes them unique or brightens their soul. The "Shine Your Light" theme was inspired in part by the neighborhood's distinctive, historic lampposts, which were recently upgraded with brighter LEDs, said Rebekah Ingle, one of the event organizers.

