For four years, the Oleander neighborhood has shown its support for the LGBTQ+ community with a walk featuring displays of inclusion. This Saturday, it will help others "shine" their light as well.
Participants will be able to share a photo of what makes them unique or brightens their soul. The "Shine Your Light" theme was inspired in part by the neighborhood's distinctive, historic lampposts, which were recently upgraded with brighter LEDs, said Rebekah Ingle, one of the event organizers.
She wrote in an email, "And if you grew up in church like I did, you’ve heard the song 'This Little Light of Mine (I’m Gonna Let it Shine).' Pride celebrates diversity, uniqueness, and individuality. We want to encourage folks to let those lights shine."
Along with a "Shine" display, the event will also include a Dia de los Muertos altar set up to remember and honor those who have passed.
"It’s such a beautiful tradition, and while this is a celebration of Pride, we also acknowledge that many in our community have suffered heavy losses," Ingle wrote.
Oleander Pride began in 2020 as a way to safely celebrate Pride during the shutdown. It has been organized by the same group who continue to be motivated to celebrate and establish their neighborhood as a safe and accepting place for the queer community, Ingle said.
"I hope folks feel seen, accepted, and loved. It's been a tough year, especially for the trans community, and we want to uplift and celebrate who you are. We want to meet you with a smile, protect you, connect with you, and walk alongside one another in love."
For the event, residents set up supportive and colorful displays in their front yards and on the sidewalks for people to see on the mile-long walk around the neighborhood. Participants can head out on foot, bicycles or even roller skates, along with local group Skater Ghouls.
"This is new this year. In the past we’ve always had a walk, but we love the idea of skaters joining us. Skaters of all ability levels are invited to roll out with us this year."
Prior to the walk, people can gather at Beale Park for a community resource fair with representatives from the GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) and SAGA (Sexuality and Gender Acceptance) clubs from Kern High School District, Clinica Sierra Vista, The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, Bakersfield AIDS Project, Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, Democratic Women of Kern, BC Lavender Initiative Project and Miracle Mutts, which will be there with therapy dogs.
Keeping everyone hydrated on the walk will be Girl Scout Troop 8007 and The Ovation Theatre, which will both offer free water along the route.
There will also be a raffle of several donated baskets with items including a handmade rainbow blanket, Origami Owl jewelry and a photo shoot (valued at $350). Tickets will be $1 or six for $5.
Ingle said organizers were impressed with the turnout last year and are hoping for a similar showing on Saturday.
"Last year we were overwhelmed with the number of people who came. There were several hundred. The park was just full of rainbows, puppies, families, and community members of all ages and backgrounds celebrating together.
"It was so humbling to see our little event be met with such enthusiasm. We had neighbors all along the walking route cheering us on and celebrating with us, waving flags, and decorating their houses."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.