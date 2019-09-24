The official Taft Oildorado festival isn't until 2020 but a concert next month will help pass the time until the every-five-years festival returns.
Tickets are now on sale for Taft Oildorado's Countdown Concert, which will happen Oct. 12 next to the Oildorado Headquarters Store in Taft. Daniel Bonte and Truxton Mile will perform.
The stage will be set up outside near Fifth and North streets. In addition to music, there will also be food and drinks (soft and alcoholic) available to buy.
Tickets start at $15 and are going fast. Go to eventbrite.com and search "Oildorado" to buy tickets. For more information on the event, call Shannon Miller at 765-2165 or email shannon.taftchamber@gmail.com.
