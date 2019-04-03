You might have missed your chance to see the sold-out world premiere of "Oildale" at the Fox Theater, but fortunately, there is another opportunity to see it on the big screen.
On April 13, the Fox will screen an encore presentation of the film at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available now.
Filmed in the titular town, "Oildale" tells the story of Gramps, a 90-year-old World War II veteran who supports his two teenage grandkids, Carlie and Pete. When Gramps is moved into a rest home, the children rent the room to a group of homeless combat veterans.
For tickets, go to ticketfly.com, call 304-0854 or go to the box office, 1700 20th St., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.