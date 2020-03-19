Due to the concerns with COVID-19, the April 1 performance of "The Office! A Musical Parody" at The Historic Fox Theater has been canceled.
"The Office! A Musical Parody" is an unauthorized Off-Broadway show on its third national tour. According to the shows official statement, all shows through March 13 and April 27 have been canceled.
Refunds have been issued to cards used to purchase tickets and will take between five to seven business days to appear on statements. If tickets were bought with cash, contact the Fox Theater for refunds.
As of March 16, the Fox temporarily adjusted its box office hours to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions about refunds or upcoming events visit thebakersfieldfox.com, call 661-324-1369 or email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.
For updates on "The Office! A Musical Parody's" national tour visit theofficemusicalparody.com.
